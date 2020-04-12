These Analysts Just Made An Downgrade To Their Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) EPS Forecasts

The analysts covering Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously. Bidders are definitely seeing a different story, with the stock price of US$2.06 reflecting a 23% rise in the past week. Whether the downgrade will have a negative impact on demand for shares is yet to be seen.
Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the three analysts covering Corporación América Airports, is for revenues of US$668m in 2020, which would reflect a stressful 57% reduction in Corporación América Airports' sales over the past 12 months. After this downgrade, the company is anticipated to report a loss of US$1.48 in 2020, a sharp decline from a profit over the last year. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.23 in 2020. There looks to have been a major change in sentiment regarding Corporación América Airports' prospects, with a sizeable cut to revenues and the analysts now forecasting a loss instead of a profit.
The consensus price target fell 36% to US$5.50, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Corporación América Airports at US$8.50 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$2.10. We would probably assign less value to the forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. As a result it might not be possible to derive much meaning from the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.
One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 57% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 2.0% over the last three years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 6.5% next year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Corporación América Airports is expected to lag the wider industry.
The Bottom Line
The biggest low-light for us was that the forecasts for Corporación América Airports dropped from profits to a loss this year. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Corporación América Airports' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. With a serious cut to this year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of Corporación América Airports.
Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Corporación América Airports going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.
Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.
