These Analysts Just Made An Downgrade To Their a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) EPS Forecasts

One thing we could say about the analysts on a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the eight analysts covering a.k.a. Brands Holding, is for revenues of US$579m in 2023, which would reflect a small 5.4% reduction in a.k.a. Brands Holding's sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 99% to US$0.02. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$664m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.07 in 2023. So we can see that the consensus has become notably more bearish on a.k.a. Brands Holding's outlook with these numbers, making a measurable cut to this year's revenue estimates. Furthermore, they expect the business to be loss-making this year, compared to their previous forecasts of a profit.

Check out our latest analysis for a.k.a. Brands Holding

The consensus price target fell 23% to US$2.34, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for a.k.a. Brands Holding's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic a.k.a. Brands Holding analyst has a price target of US$3.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$1.40. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 5.4% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 48% over the last three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 11% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - a.k.a. Brands Holding is expected to lag the wider industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts are expecting a.k.a. Brands Holding to become unprofitable this year. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that a.k.a. Brands Holding's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. With a serious cut to this year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of a.k.a. Brands Holding.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for a.k.a. Brands Holding going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here