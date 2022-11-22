These Analysts Just Made An Downgrade To Their Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) EPS Forecasts

The analysts covering Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for next year. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

Following the downgrade, the most recent consensus for Tremor International from its four analysts is for revenues of US$486m in 2023 which, if met, would be a huge 47% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$545m of revenue in 2023. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on Tremor International, noting the substantial drop in revenue estimates in this update.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Tremor International's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 36% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 6.8% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.8% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Tremor International to grow faster than the wider industry.

The clear low-light was that analysts slashing their revenue forecasts for Tremor International next year. They're also forecasting more rapid revenue growth than the wider market. We wouldn't be surprised to find shareholders feeling a bit shell-shocked, after these downgrades. It looks like analysts have become a lot more bearish on Tremor International, and their negativity could be grounds for caution.

Thirsting for more data? At least one of Tremor International's four analysts has provided estimates out to 2024, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

