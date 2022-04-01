These Analysts Just Made A Huge Downgrade To Their EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) EPS Forecasts

The analysts covering EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from three analysts covering EKF Diagnostics Holdings is for revenues of UK£69m in 2022, implying a chunky 16% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to plummet 47% to UK£0.018 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of UK£83m and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£0.026 in 2022. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a pretty serious decline to earnings per share numbers as well.

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 16% to UK£0.81. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values EKF Diagnostics Holdings at UK£0.94 per share, while the most bearish prices it at UK£0.62. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await EKF Diagnostics Holdings shareholders.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 16% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 16% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.7% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - EKF Diagnostics Holdings is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that EKF Diagnostics Holdings' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. With a serious cut to this year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of EKF Diagnostics Holdings.

