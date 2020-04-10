These Analysts Just Made A Massive Downgrade To Their Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (ELI:GALP) EPS Forecasts

Simply Wall St

One thing we could say about the analysts on Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (ELI:GALP) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the 18 analysts covering Galp Energia SGPS, is for revenues of €13b in 2020, which would reflect a concerning 24% reduction in Galp Energia SGPS' sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to crater 29% to €0.33 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €15b and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.56 in 2020. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a measurable cut to revenue estimates and a pretty serious decline to earnings per share numbers as well.

See our latest analysis for Galp Energia SGPS

ENXTLS:GALP Past and Future Earnings April 10th 2020

Analysts made no major changes to their price target of €13.45, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Galp Energia SGPS'valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Galp Energia SGPS analyst has a price target of €16.50 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €9.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Galp Energia SGPS shareholders.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 24% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 0.6% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 1.8% next year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Galp Energia SGPS is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on Galp Energia SGPS after the downgrade.

After a downgrade like this, it's pretty clear that previous forecasts were too optimistic. What's more, we've spotted several possible issues with Galp Energia SGPS' business, like the risk of cutting its dividend. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 3 other risks we've identified.

Another thing to consider is whether management and directors have been buying or selling stock recently. We provide an overview of all open market stock trades for the last twelve months on our platform, here.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.

  • A timeline of Trump's missed opportunities on coronavirus
    Yahoo News

    A timeline of Trump's missed opportunities on coronavirus

    U.S. intelligence officials with the National Center for Medical Intelligence issued a report in November warning that a virus was taking root in China, ABC News reported Wednesday. Analysts concluded it could be a cataclysmic event,” a source inside the government told ABC, and the report was shared with the White House, the Pentagon's Joint Staff and the Defense Intelligence Agency. It is unclear whether Trump was ever briefed on the NCMI report, but sources who spoke to ABC described multiple briefings about the report throughout December for “policymakers” as well as officials at the National Security Council and the White House.

  • Coronavirus is ushering in a new wave of racially motivated attacks, warns intelligence bulletin
    Yahoo News

    Coronavirus is ushering in a new wave of racially motivated attacks, warns intelligence bulletin

    Federal agencies are concerned that domestic extremists could use the coronavirus pandemic to attack Asians and Jews, according to a joint intelligence bulletin obtained by Yahoo News. That bulletin mirrors what organizations that monitor online hate content are also finding. The bulletin, a joint effort of the Department of Justice, the National Counterterrorism Center and the Department of Homeland Security, is dated April 7.

  • Doctors rethinking coronavirus: Are we using ventilators the wrong way?
    Yahoo News

    Doctors rethinking coronavirus: Are we using ventilators the wrong way?

    One doctor who has been treating COVID-19 patients at a New York-area hospital says there's no reason to believe it would work. Marik acknowledged that the World Health Organization has advised against the use of corticosteroids to treat viral pneumonia in patients with COVID-19 (except in clinical trials) citing previous studies on other viral diseases like SARS and MERS, which found insufficient evidence that the drugs were effective. But Marik's view encapsulates a growing suspicion among doctors treating COVID-19 that the disease has some novel features that may require a unique approach.

  • Coronavirus: New York has more cases than any country
    BBC

    Coronavirus: New York has more cases than any country

    New York state now has more coronavirus cases than any other country outside the US, according to latest figures. While New York state leads the world in coronavirus cases, its death toll (7,000) lags behind Spain (15,500) and Italy (18,000), though it is more than double the official figure from China (3,300). Photos have emerged of workers in hazmat outfits burying coffins in a mass grave in New York City.

  • As virus kills, NYC shortens deadline for claiming dead
    Associated Press

    As virus kills, NYC shortens deadline for claiming dead

    As New York City deals with a mounting coronavirus death toll and dwindling morgue space, the city has shortened the amount of time it will hold unclaimed remains before they are buried in the city's public cemetery. Under the new policy, the medical examiner's office will keep bodies in storage for just 14 days before they're buried in the city's potter's field on Hart Island. In recent days, though, burial operations have increased from one day a week to five days a week, with around 24 burials each day, said Department of Correction spokesman Jason Kersten.

  • CNN Anchor Says Bernie ‘Didn’t Say Anything Nice’ About Biden—Minutes After Sanders Did Just That
    The Daily Beast

    CNN Anchor Says Bernie ‘Didn’t Say Anything Nice’ About Biden—Minutes After Sanders Did Just That

    Minutes after Bernie Sanders announced the suspension of his presidential campaign and congratulated his primary rival Joe Biden, saying he would “work with” the ex-veep going forward, CNN anchor John King claimed Sanders “didn't say anything nice” about Biden or offer to “work with him. In a live-streamed message to supporters on Wednesday, which was carried by CNN, Sanders noted that Biden had an overwhelming delegate lead and therefore is the presumptive Democratic nominee. The fight for justice is what our campaign has been about,” he declared.

  • Navy secretary's flight out to an aircraft carrier to bash its fired captain cost taxpayers $243,000
    Business Insider

    Navy secretary's flight out to an aircraft carrier to bash its fired captain cost taxpayers $243,000

    U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jake McClung The former acting Navy secretary's trip out to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt to deliver a speech critical of its former captain to the crew cost taxpayers $243,000, USA Today first reported. The carrier is currently at port in Guam, where the crew is working to get a coronavirus outbreak aboard the ship under control. The acting Navy's secretary's 35-hour round-trip flight aboard one of the service's executive jets cost $6,946.19 per hour, bringing the exact total to $243,116.65.

  • 'A silent explosion': Coronavirus deaths in U.S. climb past 16,000
    LA Times

    'A silent explosion': Coronavirus deaths in U.S. climb past 16,000

    It has become a bleak morning ritual that gets worse each day: New York reached yet another peak in coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday. “That is so shocking and painful and breathtaking, I don't even have the words for it,” Cuomo said, describing the outbreak as “a silent explosion that just ripples through society with the same randomness, the same evil that we saw on 9/11.” Not all the news in New York was grim.

  • U.K. truck driver pleads guilty in deaths of Vietnamese migrants found in container
    NBC News

    U.K. truck driver pleads guilty in deaths of Vietnamese migrants found in container

    A truck driver accused in the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants whose bodies were found inside a refrigerated container that had been hauled to England pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday. Maurice Robinson, 25, of Craigavon in Northern Ireland, entered the plea at Central London Criminal Court. Police investigating the case found the 31 male and eight female victims were all from Vietnam and ranged in age from 15 to 44, including 10 teenagers.

  • New Yahoo News/YouGov coronavirus poll shows Americans turning against Trump
    Yahoo News

    New Yahoo News/YouGov coronavirus poll shows Americans turning against Trump

    With more than 400,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 14,000 deaths in the United States, a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that Americans are souring on President Trump's leadership during the pandemic. After a brief period during which some polls found more Americans approving of Trump's coronavirus response than not, half of them (50 percent) now disapprove, according to the Yahoo News/YouGov survey, compared to only 42 percent who approve. The public figure who has earned the highest approval ratings for his work on the pandemic is Dr. Anthony Fauci, the infectious disease expert on the White House coronavirus task force.

  • Cases of novel coronavirus in Russia surge past 10,000 after record daily rise
    Reuters

    Cases of novel coronavirus in Russia surge past 10,000 after record daily rise

    Russia on Thursday reported a record one-day rise in cases of novel coronavirus, pushing the official tally to more than 10,000, a day after President Vladimir Putin said the coming weeks would prove decisive in the fight against the virus. The number of cases jumped by 1,459 and 13 more people died, the national coronavirus crisis response centre said on its website. Moscow, the worst-affected region, and many other regions are in their second week of a partial lockdown.

  • This is what I want my friends to do if they have COVID-19 symptoms and are asked to go to the ER
    Yahoo News

    This is what I want my friends to do if they have COVID-19 symptoms and are asked to go to the ER

    Ashita S. Batavia, MD, MSc, is a board-certified infectious diseases specialist and public health expert with extensive experience in treating epidemics. In my state, New York, our hospital systems are being strained in unprecedented ways. As a frontline infectious diseases doctor, this is what I want my friends and neighbors to do if they have COVID-19 symptoms and are asked to go to the emergency room.

  • CDC releases data of worst U.S. coronavirus cases
    Yahoo News Video

    CDC releases data of worst U.S. coronavirus cases

    The CDC gathered data on those who were hospitalized from COVID-19 in 14 states from March 1-30, in efforts to get a clearer picture of those infected who needed the most serious medical care.

  • Hamas arrests Gaza activists after Zoom call with Israelis
    Associated Press

    Hamas arrests Gaza activists after Zoom call with Israelis

    Hamas-run security forces have arrested several peace activists in the Gaza Strip on treason charges after they took part in a web conference with Israeli activists, officials said Thursday. The Hamas-run Interior Ministry said the activists are accused of “holding a normalization activity with the Israeli occupation.” “Holding any activity or contact with the Israeli occupation under any cover is a crime punishable by law and a betrayal for the people and their sacrifices,” it said in a statement.

  • Biden pledges to lower Medicare age and reduce some student debt in olive branch to Sanders supporters
    The Week

    Biden pledges to lower Medicare age and reduce some student debt in olive branch to Sanders supporters

    Former Vice President Joe Biden is reaching out to Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) supporters, just a little bit. In a Thursday blog post, Biden first promised he'd let Americans receive Medicare benefits once they turned 60, a small step down from the current eligibility age of 65.

  • Coronavirus: WHO chief and Taiwan in row over 'racist' comments
    BBC

    Coronavirus: WHO chief and Taiwan in row over 'racist' comments

    A row has erupted after the chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) accused Taiwan's leaders of spearheading personal attacks on him. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he had been subjected to racist comments and death threats for months. But President Tsai Ing-wen said Taiwan opposed any form of discrimination, and invited Dr Tedros to visit the island.

  • New single-day record for NY virus deaths but hospitalizations fall
    AFP

    New single-day record for NY virus deaths but hospitalizations fall

    America's coronavirus epicenter of New York recorded a new single-day high of 799 COVID-19 deaths Thursday but Governor Andrew Cuomo said the rate of hospitalizations continued to fall. Cuomo said 799 people died in the last 24 hours, outdoing the previous high of 779 announced on Wednesday, but added that the curve was flattening because of social confinement measures. "We had a 200-net increase in hospitalizations, which you can see is the lowest number we've had since this nightmare started," Cuomo told reporters, adding that intensive care admissions were also at the lowest yet.

  • Two suspects arrested after Wisconsin doctor and husband were 'targeted' and killed, police say
    USA TODAY

    Two suspects arrested after Wisconsin doctor and husband were 'targeted' and killed, police say

    MILWAUKEE - Two suspects have been arrested in the double homicide of a University of Wisconsin doctor and her husband. Ali'jah J. Larrue, 18, was taken into custody Friday evening and booked into the Dane County Jail on two counts of party to a crime of first-degree intentional homicide. Early Friday, UWPD arrested Khari Sanford, 18, who also was charged with two counts of party to a crime of first degree intentional homicide.

  • Chuck Grassley Demands Explanation for Trump’s Firing of IG Who Advanced Ukraine Whistleblower Report
    National Review

    Chuck Grassley Demands Explanation for Trump’s Firing of IG Who Advanced Ukraine Whistleblower Report

    Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa) is preparing a bipartisan letter to send to President Trump over the Friday-night firing of Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson. Grassley, a Trump ally who has an ongoing probe into the Department of Defense's role in supporting Stefan Halper, who spied on the 2016 Trump campaign, has released several statements in the wake of Atkinson's firing that have suggested he is unsatisfied with the administration's logic behind the move. Congress has been crystal clear that written reasons must be given when IGs are removed for a lack of confidence.

  • Wuhan ends its coronavirus lockdown, but another Chinese city shutdown emerges
    Yahoo News Video

    Wuhan ends its coronavirus lockdown, but another Chinese city shutdown emerges

    The Chinese city where the new coronavirus emerged ended its more-than two-month lockdown on Wednesday, even as a small northern city ordered restrictions on residents amid concern about a second wave of infections.

  • New York state reports more coronavirus cases than any country except the U.S.: Reuters tally
    Reuters

    New York state reports more coronavirus cases than any country except the U.S.: Reuters tally

    The U.S. state has 149,316 reported cases compared with Spain at 146,690. In total, the United States has recorded over 417,000 cases and 14,100 deaths, according to the Reuters tally. European countries, including hardest-hit Italy and Spain, have started looking ahead to easing lockdowns but their coronavirus-related fatality rates have fluctuated after initially showing a decline.

  • This is how coughing can spread coronavirus in a store, according to researchers
    CBS News

    This is how coughing can spread coronavirus in a store, according to researchers

    Research from Finland attempts to show how fast and far a single cough can spread the kind of aerosol particles that carry the new coronavirus through a typical grocery store. A digital model built by Aalto University in Finland, using data gathered by researchers there and at three other research institutes, was released with a warning: "It is important to avoid busy public indoor spaces." Aalto University, the Finnish Meteorological Institute, VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland and the University of Helsinki all conducted the same digital modeling experiment independently, and they all got pretty much the same preliminary data.

  • Philippines backs Vietnam after China sinks fishing boat
    Associated Press

    Philippines backs Vietnam after China sinks fishing boat

    The Philippines on Wednesday expressed solidarity with Vietnam after Hanoi protested what it said was the ramming and sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat by a Chinese coast guard ship in the disputed South China Sea. The Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila expressed deep concern over the reported April 3 sinking of the boat carrying eight fishermen off the Paracel Islands. China claims virtually the entire South China Sea and has built several islands equipped with military installations in the area, one of world's busiest shipping lanes.

  • Stephen Colbert Grills Bernie Sanders: Are You Endorsing Biden or Not?
    The Daily Beast

    Stephen Colbert Grills Bernie Sanders: Are You Endorsing Biden or Not?

    Asked if he's spoken to the former vice president since making his decision to exit the race, Sanders said yes before quickly pivoting to what separates the two men as opposed to the many things that unite them. “It's no great secret that Joe Biden's politics are different than mine,” he said. “But I have known Joe since I came to the Senate in 2006, worked with him when he was vice president in the Obama administration.”

  • The Navy hasn't ruled out reinstating the aircraft-carrier captain fired over his handling of a coronavirus outbreak
    Business Insider

    The Navy hasn't ruled out reinstating the aircraft-carrier captain fired over his handling of a coronavirus outbreak

    US Navy/MCS Seaman Alexander Williams The US Navy has not ruled out reinstating Capt. Brett Crozier, the former commanding officer of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt. "I am taking no options off the table," Adm. Michael Gilday, the Navy's top officer, told The Associated Press. Gilday said he was particularly interested in Crozier's motivations for emailing a letter that was leaked to the media.