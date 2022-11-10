These Analysts Just Made A Massive Downgrade To Their Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) EPS Forecasts

One thing we could say about the analysts on Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from ten analysts covering Shift Technologies is for revenues of US$767m in 2023, implying a perceptible 6.4% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to narrow 9.3% to US$2.13 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$878m and US$1.44 per share in losses. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$5.17, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Shift Technologies, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$12.00 and the most bearish at US$0.90 per share. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely differing views on what kind of performance this business can generate. As a result it might not be possible to derive much meaning from the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 5.1% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 108% over the last year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.0% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Shift Technologies is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling in light of the downgrade but, with a serious decline expected next year, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of Shift Technologies.

That said, the analysts might have good reason to be negative on Shift Technologies, given a short cash runway. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 2 other risks we've identified.

