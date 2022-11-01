These Analysts Just Made A Meaningful Downgrade To Their Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) EPS Forecasts

One thing we could say about the analysts on Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously. The stock price has risen 7.3% to US$16.76 over the past week. We'd be curious to see if the downgrade is enough to reverse investor sentiment on the business.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from six analysts covering Tri Pointe Homes is for revenues of US$3.3b in 2023, implying an uneasy 19% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to plummet 36% to US$3.28 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$3.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.22 in 2023. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Tri Pointe Homes' prospects, administering a substantial drop in revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the US$22.00 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Tri Pointe Homes at US$26.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$17.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 15% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 7.3% over the last five years. Yet aggregate analyst estimates for other companies in the industry suggest that industry revenues are forecast to decline 0.4% per year. So it's pretty clear that Tri Pointe Homes' revenues are expected to shrink faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Tri Pointe Homes. Unfortunately they also cut their revenue estimates for next year, and they expect sales to lag the wider market. That said, earnings per share are more important for creating value for shareholders. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling in light of the downgrade but, with a serious decline expected next year, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of Tri Pointe Homes.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Tri Pointe Homes analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

