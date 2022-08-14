These Analysts Just Made A Neat Downgrade To Their uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) EPS Forecasts

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the latest downgrade, the 17 analysts covering uniQure provided consensus estimates of US$34m revenue in 2022, which would reflect a disturbing 45% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$3.85 per share. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$70m and losses of US$3.28 per share in 2022. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of €49.08, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values uniQure at €91.16 per share, while the most bearish prices it at €24.31. We would probably assign less value to the forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. As a result it might not be possible to derive much meaning from the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 70% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 73% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 15% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - uniQure is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that uniQure's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on uniQure after the downgrade.

