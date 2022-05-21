These Analysts Just Made A Significant Downgrade To Their Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) EPS Forecasts

Today is shaping up negative for Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business.

After the downgrade, the five analysts covering Immunocore Holdings are now predicting revenues of UK£83m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a huge 105% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 27% to UK£1.97. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of UK£97m and losses of UK£1.75 per share in 2022. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at UK£42.92, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Immunocore Holdings at UK£79.58 per share, while the most bearish prices it at UK£32.74. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely differing views on what kind of performance this business can generate. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Immunocore Holdings' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 160% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 35% over the past year. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 12% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Immunocore Holdings to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Immunocore Holdings. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling in light of the downgrade but, with a serious decline expected this year, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of Immunocore Holdings.

