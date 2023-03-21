These Analysts Just Made A Significant Downgrade To Their UWC Berhad (KLSE:UWC) EPS Forecasts

The analysts covering UWC Berhad (KLSE:UWC) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the five analysts covering UWC Berhad, is for revenues of RM349m in 2023, which would reflect a small 6.9% reduction in UWC Berhad's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to reduce 8.0% to RM0.09 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of RM389m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.11 in 2023. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a considerable drop in earnings per share numbers as well.

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 15% to RM3.69. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic UWC Berhad analyst has a price target of RM4.15 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at RM3.44. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting UWC Berhad is an easy business to forecast or the underlying assumptions are obvious.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 13% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 21% over the last three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 13% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that UWC Berhad's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that UWC Berhad's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. With a serious cut to this year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of UWC Berhad.

