These Analysts Just Made A Sizeable Downgrade To Their Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) EPS Forecasts

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

One thing we could say about the analysts on Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from eight analysts covering Constellation Energy is for revenues of US$15b in 2022, implying a stressful 22% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to shoot up 29% to US$2.73. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$19b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.48 in 2022. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Constellation Energy's prospects, administering a substantial drop in revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

View our latest analysis for Constellation Energy

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Analysts made no major changes to their price target of US$67.64, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Constellation Energy's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Constellation Energy, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$82.00 and the most bearish at US$46.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Constellation Energy shareholders.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 0.08% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for an annualised 28% decline in revenue until the end of 2022. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the broader industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 3.9% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect Constellation Energy to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Constellation Energy's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on Constellation Energy after the downgrade.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple Constellation Energy analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

