Analysts Just Published A Bright New Outlook For ZOO Digital Group plc's (LON:ZOO)

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with the analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance. The stock price has risen 4.9% to UK£1.19 over the past week, suggesting investors are becoming more optimistic. Could this big upgrade push the stock even higher?

After the upgrade, the four analysts covering ZOO Digital Group are now predicting revenues of US$69m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a huge 39% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to turn into profits real soon, with the analysts forecasting US$0.031 in per-share earnings. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$63m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.012 in 2022. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

Check out our latest analysis for ZOO Digital Group

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that ZOO Digital Group's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 92% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 19% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 12% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect ZOO Digital Group to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. More bullish expectations could be a signal for investors to take a closer look at ZOO Digital Group.

Story continues

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple ZOO Digital Group analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.