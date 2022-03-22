Analysts Just Published A Bright New Outlook For Whitecap Resources Inc.'s (TSE:WCP)

Celebrations may be in order for Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance. Investor sentiment seems to be improving too, with the share price up 8.5% to CA$10.21 over the past 7 days. Could this big upgrade push the stock even higher?

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Whitecap Resources' dual analysts is for revenues of CA$3.9b in 2022 which - if met - would reflect a sizeable 69% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to nosedive 42% to CA$1.63 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CA$3.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of CA$1.41 in 2022. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

Although the analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of CA$13.14, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Whitecap Resources analyst has a price target of CA$16.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CA$11.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Whitecap Resources shareholders.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Whitecap Resources' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 69% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 15% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 6.5% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Whitecap Resources to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling, but with a serious upgrade to this year's earnings expectations, it might be time to take another look at Whitecap Resources.

Analysts are clearly in love with Whitecap Resources at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as dilutive stock issuance over the past year. You can learn more, and discover the 3 other concerns we've identified, for free on our platform here.

