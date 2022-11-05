Analysts Just Shaved Their MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Forecasts Dramatically

The analysts covering MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for next year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from MKS Instruments' eight analysts is for revenues of US$3.8b in 2023, which would reflect a solid 17% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to dive 40% to US$3.85 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$4.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.77 in 2023. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a measurable cut to revenue estimates and a pretty serious decline to earnings per share numbers as well.

The consensus price target fell 25% to US$87.86, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading analyst valuation estimates. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on MKS Instruments, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$145 and the most bearish at US$70.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting MKS Instruments' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 13% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 11% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.2% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that MKS Instruments is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

That said, the analysts might have good reason to be negative on MKS Instruments, given dilutive stock issuance over the past year. Learn more, and discover the 1 other risk we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

