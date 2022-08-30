Analysts Just Shaved Their Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Forecasts Dramatically

The analysts covering Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for next year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the latest downgrade, Toll Brothers' 15 analysts currently expect revenues in 2023 to be US$9.7b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to increase 9.5% to US$9.72. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$11b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$10.82 in 2023. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Toll Brothers' prospects, administering a measurable cut to revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

Analysts made no major changes to their price target of US$54.00, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Toll Brothers' valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Toll Brothers at US$75.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$43.00. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Toll Brothers' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 0.9% annualised growth rate until the end of 2023 being well below the historical 8.6% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 1.2% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Toll Brothers.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Toll Brothers. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on Toll Brothers after the downgrade.

As you can see, the analysts clearly aren't bullish, and there might be good reason for that. We've identified some potential issues with Toll Brothers' financials, such as a weak balance sheet. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 2 other flags we've identified.

We also provide an overview of the Toll Brothers Board and CEO remuneration and length of tenure at the company, and whether insiders have been buying the stock, here.

