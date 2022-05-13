Analysts Just Shipped A Massive Upgrade To Their AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Estimates

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

After the upgrade, the consensus from AbCellera Biologics' seven analysts is for revenues of US$451m in 2022, which would reflect a noticeable 7.8% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to dive 27% to US$0.52 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$312m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.33 in 2022. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

As a result, it might be a surprise to see that the analysts have cut their price target 10% to US$30.00, which could suggest the forecast improvement in performance is not expected to last. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic AbCellera Biologics analyst has a price target of US$43.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$14.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 10% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 13% over the last year. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 7.9% per year. It's pretty clear that AbCellera Biologics' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. A lower price target is not intuitively what we would expect from a company whose business prospects are improving - at least judging by these forecasts - but if the underlying fundamentals are strong, AbCellera Biologics could be one for the watch list.

Analysts are definitely bullish on AbCellera Biologics, but no company is perfect. Indeed, you should know that there are several potential concerns to be aware of, including dilutive stock issuance over the past year. You can learn more, and discover the 2 other warning signs we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

