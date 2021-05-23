Analysts Just Shipped A Substantial Upgrade To Their Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Estimates

Shareholders in Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance.

Following the upgrade, the current forecast from Great Portland Estates' nine analysts is for revenues of UK£110m in 2022, which would reflect a major improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The losses are expected to disappear over the next year or so, with forecasts for a profit of UK£0.36 per share this year. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of UK£91m and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£0.094 in 2022. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

Although the analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of UK£6.93, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Great Portland Estates analyst has a price target of UK£8.93 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at UK£4.60. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. For example, we noticed that Great Portland Estates' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 8x growth to the end of 2022 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 11% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.1% per year. Not only are Great Portland Estates' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So Great Portland Estates could be a good candidate for more research.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Great Portland Estates analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

