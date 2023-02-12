Analysts Just Slashed Their Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) Earnings Forecasts

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon. The stock price has risen 8.2% to US$10.60 over the past week. We'd be curious to see if the downgrade is enough to reverse investor sentiment on the business.

Following the latest downgrade, the five analysts covering Eneti provided consensus estimates of US$133m revenue in 2023, which would reflect a sizeable 33% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Following this this downgrade, earnings are now expected to tip over into loss-making territory, with the analysts forecasting losses of US$0.56 per share in 2023. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$150m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.39 in 2023. So we can see that the consensus has become notably more bearish on Eneti's outlook with these numbers, making a substantial drop in this year's revenue estimates. Furthermore, they expect the business to be loss-making this year, compared to their previous forecasts of a profit.

Check out our latest analysis for Eneti

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 7.0% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for an annualised 33% decline in revenue until the end of 2023. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue shrink 8.0% per year. So it's pretty clear that Eneti sales are expected to decline at a faster rate than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest low-light for us was that the forecasts for Eneti dropped from profits to a loss this year. Unfortunately they also cut their revenue estimates for this year, and they expect sales to lag the wider market. That said, earnings per share are more important for creating value for shareholders. After a cut like that, investors could be forgiven for thinking analysts are a lot more bearish on Eneti, and a few readers might choose to steer clear of the stock.

Story continues

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Eneti analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here