Analysts Just Slashed Their Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) Earnings Forecasts

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously. The stock price has risen 9.0% to UK£0.73 over the past week. We'd be curious to see if the downgrade is enough to reverse investor sentiment on the business.

Following the latest downgrade, the three analysts covering Funding Circle Holdings provided consensus estimates of UK£164m revenue in 2022, which would reflect a painful 30% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. After this downgrade, the company is anticipated to report a loss of UK£0.047 in 2022, a sharp decline from a profit over the last year. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of UK£214m and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£0.042 in 2022. So we can see that the consensus has become notably more bearish on Funding Circle Holdings' outlook with these numbers, making a sizeable cut to this year's revenue estimates. Furthermore, they expect the business to be loss-making this year, compared to their previous forecasts of a profit.

Check out our latest analysis for Funding Circle Holdings

The consensus price target fell 9.8% to UK£1.94, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Funding Circle Holdings' valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Funding Circle Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at UK£3.26 and the most bearish at UK£1.40 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 30% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 18% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 25% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Funding Circle Holdings is expected to lag the wider industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The biggest low-light for us was that the forecasts for Funding Circle Holdings dropped from profits to a loss this year. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Funding Circle Holdings' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. With a serious cut to this year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of Funding Circle Holdings.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple Funding Circle Holdings analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.