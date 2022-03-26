Analysts Just Slashed Their iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) EPS Numbers

The analysts covering iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the latest downgrade, the four analysts covering iTeos Therapeutics provided consensus estimates of US$233m revenue in 2022, which would reflect a disturbing 32% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to nosedive 58% to US$2.55 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$329m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.87 in 2022. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about iTeos Therapeutics' prospects, administering a pretty serious reduction to revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 32% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 156% over the last three years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 11% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - iTeos Therapeutics is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that iTeos Therapeutics' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. After a cut like that, investors could be forgiven for thinking analysts are a lot more bearish on iTeos Therapeutics, and a few readers might choose to steer clear of the stock.

