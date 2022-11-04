Analysts Just Slashed Their QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) EPS Numbers

Market forces rained on the parade of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

After the downgrade, the consensus from QUALCOMM's 24 analysts is for revenues of US$40b in 2023, which would reflect a definite 8.9% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to tumble 24% to US$8.83 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$47b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$11.59 in 2023. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about QUALCOMM's prospects, administering a substantial drop in revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

The consensus price target fell 7.6% to US$163, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading analyst valuation estimates. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic QUALCOMM analyst has a price target of US$250 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$120. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 8.9% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 15% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.4% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that QUALCOMM's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that QUALCOMM's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from analysts, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of QUALCOMM.

There might be good reason for analyst bearishness towards QUALCOMM, like a weak balance sheet. Learn more, and discover the 1 other flag we've identified, for free on our platform here.

You can also see our analysis of QUALCOMM's Board and CEO remuneration and experience, and whether company insiders have been buying stock.

