Analysts Have Lowered Expectations For Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) After Its Latest Results

Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) just released its latest full-year report and things are not looking great. It was a pretty negative result overall, with revenues of US$81m missing analyst predictions by 3.3%. Worse, the business reported a statutory loss of US$4.65 per share, much larger than the analysts had forecast prior to the result. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

See our latest analysis for Enjoy Technology

After the latest results, the seven analysts covering Enjoy Technology are now predicting revenues of US$167.2m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 106% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 28% to US$1.33. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$195.2m and US$0.85 per share in losses. There's been a definite change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a notable cut to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

The average price target fell 24% to US$6.71, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Enjoy Technology's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Enjoy Technology analyst has a price target of US$15.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$4.00. We would probably assign less value to the analyst forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Story continues

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Enjoy Technology's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 106% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 34% per annum over the past year. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.6% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Enjoy Technology to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Enjoy Technology. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Enjoy Technology. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Enjoy Technology going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Enjoy Technology (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.