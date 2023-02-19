Analysts Have Lowered Expectations For Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) After Its Latest Results

Investors in Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) had a good week, as its shares rose 7.9% to close at US$4.65 following the release of its yearly results. It looks like the results were pretty good overall. While revenues of US$383m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory losses were much smaller than expected, with Gogoro losing US$0.45 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Gogoro from three analysts is for revenues of US$439.2m in 2023 which, if met, would be a notable 15% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to increase slightly, to US$0.44 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$476.2m and losses of US$0.34 per share in 2023. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Gogoro after this update; revenues were downgraded and per-share losses expected to increase.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$5.60, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Gogoro analyst has a price target of US$6.50 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$4.30. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Gogoro is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 15% annualised growth until the end of 2023. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 0.01% annual decline over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 18% per year. Although Gogoro's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are still bearish on the business, forecasting it to grow slower than the broader industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Gogoro. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$5.60, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

