Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On CureVac N.V.'s (NASDAQ:CVAC) Second-Quarter Report

It's been a mediocre week for CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) shareholders, with the stock dropping 10% to US$12.08 in the week since its latest quarterly results. Sales greatly exceeded expectations, with revenues of €20m some 22% ahead of analyst forecasts. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from six analysts covering CureVac is for revenues of €79.6m in 2022, implying a painful 31% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are supposed to see a sharp uptick, reaching €1.37. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of €80.4m and losses of €1.07 per share in 2022. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on CureVac even after this update; although they reconfirmed their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a sizeable expansion in per-share losses.

The consensus price target held steady at US$25.73, seemingly implying that the higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the company's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values CureVac at US$50.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$14.62. With such a wide range in price targets, analysts are almost certainly betting on widely divergent outcomes in the underlying business. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 52% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 164% over the last year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 16% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that CureVac's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at CureVac. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$25.73, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

