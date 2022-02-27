Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC's (LON:HIK) Yearly Report

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) came out with its yearly results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. Revenues of US$2.6b were in line with forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in below expectations at US$1.81, missing estimates by 2.9%. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Hikma Pharmaceuticals' eight analysts is for revenues of US$2.71b in 2022, which would reflect a satisfactory 6.1% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to accumulate 9.3% to US$1.99. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.74b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.01 in 2022. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of UK£27.93, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Hikma Pharmaceuticals at UK£30.70 per share, while the most bearish prices it at UK£20.71. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Hikma Pharmaceuticals is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Hikma Pharmaceuticals' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Hikma Pharmaceuticals'historical trends, as the 6.1% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 is roughly in line with the 5.7% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Juxtapose this against our data, which suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 7.2% per year. So although Hikma Pharmaceuticals is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's only growing at about the rate of the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at UK£27.93, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

