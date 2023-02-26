Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On HRnetGroup Limited's (SGX:CHZ) Annual Report

HRnetGroup Limited (SGX:CHZ) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 2.4% to S$0.81 in the week after its latest full-year results. Results look mixed - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at S$612m, statutory earnings were in line with expectations, at S$0.068 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, HRnetGroup's five analysts currently expect revenues in 2023 to be S$606.5m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to rise 6.6% to S$0.073. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of S$651.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of S$0.072 in 2023. So it looks like the analysts have become a bit less optimistic after the latest results announcement, with revenues expected to fall even as the company is supposed to maintain EPS.

The average price target was steady at S$1.07even though revenue estimates declined; likely suggesting the analysts place a higher value on earnings. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values HRnetGroup at S$1.18 per share, while the most bearish prices it at S$1.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting HRnetGroup is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the HRnetGroup's past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 0.9% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 10.0% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 12% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that HRnetGroup's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Even so, long term profitability is more important for the value creation process. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on HRnetGroup. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple HRnetGroup analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for HRnetGroup that you should be aware of.

