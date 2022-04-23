Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On Huntington Bancshares Incorporated's (NASDAQ:HBAN) First-Quarter Report

It's been a good week for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest first-quarter results, and the shares gained 3.0% to US$13.76. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of US$1.6b and statutory earnings per share of US$0.29 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that Huntington Bancshares is executing in line with expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Huntington Bancshares from twelve analysts is for revenues of US$6.97b in 2022 which, if met, would be a notable 13% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to leap 84% to US$1.39. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$6.80b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.37 in 2022. There doesn't appear to have been a major change in sentiment following the results, other than the small increase to revenue estimates.

Even though revenue forecasts increased, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$16.92, suggesting the analysts are focused on earnings as the driver of value creation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Huntington Bancshares at US$20.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$15.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Huntington Bancshares' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 18% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 6.6% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.7% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Huntington Bancshares is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Huntington Bancshares going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Huntington Bancshares you should know about.

