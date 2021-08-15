Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited's (LON:OCN) Half-Yearly Report

It's been a good week for Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest interim results, and the shares gained 3.4% to UK£10.50. It was a workmanlike result, with revenues of US$189m coming in 3.2% ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share of US$1.08, in line with analyst appraisals. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Ocean Wilsons Holdings after the latest results.

Following last week's earnings report, Ocean Wilsons Holdings' two analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$374.6m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to plunge 40% to US$1.62 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$367.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.91 in 2021. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the considerable lift to earnings per share expectations following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at UK£13.90, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Ocean Wilsons Holdings is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 4.0% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 6.2% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 6.2% annually for the foreseeable future. Although Ocean Wilsons Holdings' revenues are expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are still bearish on the business, forecasting it to grow slower than the broader industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Ocean Wilsons Holdings' earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Ocean Wilsons Holdings' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at UK£13.90, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2023, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Ocean Wilsons Holdings (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

