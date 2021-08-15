Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited's (LON:OCN) Half-Yearly Report

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

It's been a good week for Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest interim results, and the shares gained 3.4% to UK£10.50. It was a workmanlike result, with revenues of US$189m coming in 3.2% ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share of US$1.08, in line with analyst appraisals. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Ocean Wilsons Holdings after the latest results.

Check out our latest analysis for Ocean Wilsons Holdings

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Following last week's earnings report, Ocean Wilsons Holdings' two analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$374.6m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to plunge 40% to US$1.62 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$367.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.91 in 2021. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the considerable lift to earnings per share expectations following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at UK£13.90, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Ocean Wilsons Holdings is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 4.0% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 6.2% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 6.2% annually for the foreseeable future. Although Ocean Wilsons Holdings' revenues are expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are still bearish on the business, forecasting it to grow slower than the broader industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Ocean Wilsons Holdings' earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Ocean Wilsons Holdings' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at UK£13.90, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2023, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Ocean Wilsons Holdings (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Right Now

    With U.S. 10-year Treasuries yielding around 1.3%, income-seeking investors are likely looking at dividend stocks to generate regular income. Such stocks can not only enhance your regular dividend income significantly, but also offer attractive capital growth potential. Here are three dividend stocks, with yields ranging from 4.2% to 8%, that look appealing right now.

  • This Stock Could Be Headed for a Crash

    Let's face it... the stock market hasn't been normal -- whatever that means -- in a while. Even before the pandemic, the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of the average stock on the S&P 500 index was 2.

  • 2 Tech Stocks With 96% to 140% Upside, According to Wall Street

    As a long-term investor, I tend to ignore near-term price targets. Instead, I look for stocks I can hold for at least five years, and preferably longer if my investment thesis remains intact. That being said, price targets can be a good place to find inspiration, and there's no harm in glancing at these figures -- provided you do your own research, too.

  • History Suggests a Stock Market Crash Is Likely: 3 Stocks to Buy if One Happens

    Crashes and corrections are commonplace. But they're also the perfect opportunity for investors to put money to work in winning businesses.

  • NVIDIA (NVDA) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    NVIDIA's (NVDA) Q2 performance is likely to have gained from solid demand for chips used in gaming consoles and data centers amid the work-and-learn-at-home and gaming wave.

  • Embraer returns to profit, unveils new turboprop plans

    SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA posted its first quarterly recurring profit in more than three years on Friday and took another step toward the development of the first brand-new Western turboprop aircraft in decades. Turboprops are said to be more efficient on shorter trips and are particularly attractive at a time of higher oil prices. Embraer's new concept for the turboprop would feature engines mounted at the rear of the aircraft, an unusual change from the more conventional wing-mounted engines, the company's chief commercial officer, Arjan Meijer, said on Twitter.

  • Covid-19 Cases Are Surging. When Will This Wave Peak?

    New cases of Covid-19 are climbing fast in the U.S., yet in the U.K., where the highly contagious Delta variant struck first, the numbers have dropped sharply from their late-July peak. The July producer price index, however, blew past estimates, with a whopping 7.8% year-over-year rise.

  • A Peek Into Warren Buffett’s Second-Quarter Stock Moves

    Berkshire Hathaway was a net seller of just over $1 billion of stocks in the period, following almost $4 billion of net sales in the first quarter.

  • Should You Buy Intuitive Surgical Ahead of Its Stock Split?

    Nearly one year ago, I predicted that Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) was headed for a stock split. Sure enough, last week, the robotic surgical-systems pioneer announced a 3-for-1 stock split is on the way. Intuitive Surgical has split its stock in the past.

  • This Investment Could Turn $100 per Month Into $500,000

    It's also easier than you may think to begin, and you don't need to be a stock market expert to choose the right investments. In fact, if you're able to invest just $100 per month, you could build a portfolio worth more than half a million dollars -- as long as you have the right investments. If you're new to the stock market or simply want a "set it and forget it" type of investment, one of your best options is the S&P 500 ETF.

  • This Top Computer and Technology Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    Finding strong, market-beating stocks with a positive earnings outlook becomes easier with the Zacks Rank.

  • Virgin Galactic falls as billionaire Branson sells stake worth $300 million

    Branson sold more than 10 million shares between Aug. 10 and 12, according to a regulatory filing https://bit.ly/3jPMEFE from late Thursday. The move comes a month after the space tourism company completed its first fully crewed test flight into space with Branson on board. The money from the share sale will be used to support the pandemic-struck leisure and travel businesses of Branson's Virgin Group, as well as to develop new businesses, a spokesperson for the British conglomerate said.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Shares in Zynga and Fiverr are crashing. Here's why that could be the buying opportunity you've been waiting for.

  • Every Stock That Warren Buffett Owns, Ranked

    Warren Buffett may be best known as one of the most frugal billionaires. The Berkshire Hathaway chairman still lives in the modest home he bought in the 1950s and you won't catch him driving around in...

  • 1 Stock That Turned $1,000 Into $16 Million

    While the S&P 500 has averaged annual returns of roughly 10% over time, there are some individual stocks that have fared much better. Home Depot (NYSE: HD), the world's leading home-improvement chain, is a company that's produced astronomical returns for shareholders over the years. A $1,000 investment made when the stock started trading publicly in 1981 would be worth a remarkable $16 million today.

  • I'm Buying More of This Stock Before It's Too Late

    Next-generation database software maker MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) is already a fantastic performer in my personal stock portfolio. Share prices have more than tripled since I opened my MongoDB position in the spring of 2020. At the same time, the stock is coming back from a recent plunge, and I really want to boost my MongoDB position before the discount fades away.

  • If you’re nervous about the stock market at record highs, consider these five companies that are loved by the smart money

    Company insiders and professional investors are buying shares of Alibaba, Chegg and Activision Blizzard, among others.

  • Here’s the No. 1 stock index you want to own to stay on top of inflation

    The stock market is not a bad place to be if high U.S. inflation turns out to be more than transitory. Consider the performance of a hypothetical portfolio constructed by Nicholas Rabener, founder & CEO of FactorResearch in London. The portfolio contained the 5% of stocks that, at any given time, had the highest trailing five-year correlation with the 10-year breakeven U.S. inflation rate.

  • Fixing Boeing’s Problems Could Boost Its Stock by 35%. What It Needs to Do.

    Shares in the world’s largest aerospace company could rally more than 35% if CEO Dave Calhoun takes bold steps to restore the company’s engineering supremacy.

  • Why Dynavax, Novavax, and Sorrento Soared This Week

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were up 29.6% as of the market close on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) stock jumped 19%. Novavax rebounded from a sell-off last week after the company announced it was delaying the U.S. Emergency Use Authorization filing for COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373 until the fourth quarter of 2021.