Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On Shell plc's (LON:SHEL) First-Quarter Report

It's been a good week for Shell plc (LON:SHEL) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 5.8% to UK£23.00. Revenues came in at US$84b, an impressive 88% ahead of analyst forecasts. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Check out our latest analysis for Shell

Following the latest results, Shell's 21 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$367.8b in 2022. This would be a substantial 27% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 44% to US$4.12. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$389.8b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.33 in 2022. It's pretty clear that pessimism has reared its head after the latest results, leading to a weaker revenue outlook and a small dip in earnings per share estimates.

The analysts made no major changes to their price target of UK£26.58, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Shell's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Shell at UK£30.35 per share, while the most bearish prices it at UK£21.89. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Shell is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 37% annualised growth until the end of 2022. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 6.8% annual decline over the past five years. What's also interesting is that our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue decline 0.7% annually for the foreseeable future. So although Shell is expected to return to growth, it's also expected to grow revenues during a time when the wider industry is estimated to see revenue decline.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Shell. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Shell going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Shell you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.