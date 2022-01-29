Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On United Bankshares, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:UBSI) Full-Year Report

Last week, you might have seen that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) released its annual result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.8% to US$35.17 in the past week. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of US$1.0b and statutory earnings per share of US$2.83. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on United Bankshares after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the six analysts covering United Bankshares provided consensus estimates of US$1.02b revenue in 2022, which would reflect a discernible 2.6% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to decrease 5.8% to US$2.54 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.02b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.54 in 2022. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$40.00. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic United Bankshares analyst has a price target of US$42.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$38.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 2.6% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 15% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.8% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that United Bankshares' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that United Bankshares' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$40.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple United Bankshares analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that United Bankshares is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is potentially serious...

