Analysts Are More Bearish On AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Than They Used To Be

One thing we could say about the analysts on AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

After the downgrade, the consensus from AutoWeb's four analysts is for revenues of US$83m in 2021, which would reflect a measurable 4.0% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 68% to US$0.22. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$93m and US$0.17 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The consensus price target lifted 24% to US$5.38, clearly signalling that the weaker revenue and EPS outlook are not expected to weigh on the stock over the longer term. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on AutoWeb, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$10.00 and the most bearish at US$3.50 per share. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how think this business will perform. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing that stands out from these estimates is that shrinking revenues are expected to moderate from the historical decline of 7.4% per annum over the past five years.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. The rising price target is a puzzle, but still - with a serious cut to next year's outlook, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of AutoWeb.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple AutoWeb analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

