Analysts Are More Bearish On Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Than They Used To Be

The analysts covering Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from nine analysts covering Jounce Therapeutics is for revenues of US$14m in 2022, implying a disturbing 43% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$2.52 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$5.7m and US$2.42 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts significantly increasing their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase. It looks like the revenue growth will not be achieved without incremental costs.

The consensus price target stayed unchanged at US$15.14, seeming to suggest that higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Jounce Therapeutics at US$20.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$7.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Jounce Therapeutics' past performance and to peers in the same industry. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 2.8% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for an annualised 53% decline in revenue until the end of 2022. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 12% per year. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately Jounce Therapeutics is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Jounce Therapeutics. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow slower than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling in light of the downgrade but, with a serious decline expected this year, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of Jounce Therapeutics.

