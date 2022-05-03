Analysts Are More Bearish On Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Than They Used To Be

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

One thing we could say about the analysts on Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

After the downgrade, the consensus from Robinhood Markets' twelve analysts is for revenues of US$1.5b in 2022, which would reflect a perceptible 2.8% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 54% to US$1.39. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.8b and losses of US$1.23 per share in 2022. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The consensus price target fell 13% to US$14.46, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Robinhood Markets, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$36.00 and the most bearish at US$10.00 per share. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely differing views on what kind of performance this business can generate. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 3.8% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 18% over the last year. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 5.1% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Robinhood Markets is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Robinhood Markets. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Robinhood Markets' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

