Analysts Are Much More Bearish On Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Than They Used To Be

The analysts covering Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the latest downgrade, the four analysts covering Bonanza Creek Energy provided consensus estimates of US$217m revenue in 2020, which would reflect a concerning 31% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to nosedive 27% to US$2.39 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$270m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.46 in 2020. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Bonanza Creek Energy's prospects, administering a substantial drop in revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 11% to US$20.20. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Bonanza Creek Energy, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$34.00 and the most bearish at US$13.00 per share. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how think this business will perform. As a result it might not be possible to derive much meaning from the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the wider industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to decline 1.3% next year. So it's pretty clear that Bonanza Creek Energy sales are expected to decline at a faster rate than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Bonanza Creek Energy. Unfortunately they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our aggregation of analyst estimates suggests that Bonanza Creek Energy revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

That said, the analysts might have good reason to be negative on Bonanza Creek Energy, given its declining profit margins. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 2 other flags we've identified.

