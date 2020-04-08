Analysts Are Much More Bearish On Gränges AB (publ) (STO:GRNG) Than They Used To Be

Market forces rained on the parade of Gränges AB (publ) (STO:GRNG) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business. Surprisingly the share price has been buoyant, rising 21% to kr58.45 in the past 7 days. It will be interesting to see if the downgrade has an impact on buying demand for the company's shares.

Following the downgrade, the current consensus from Gränges' dual analysts is for revenues of kr12b in 2020 which - if met - would reflect a credible 2.7% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to dive 32% to kr5.41 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of kr15b and earnings per share (EPS) of kr8.91 in 2020. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a pretty serious decline to earnings per share numbers as well.

The consensus price target fell 16% to kr80.00, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading analyst valuation estimates. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Gränges, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at kr95.00 and the most bearish at kr75.00 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggests the analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Gränges' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 2.7% increase next year well below the historical 22% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this to the 17 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 2.6% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like Gränges is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Gränges. There was also a drop in their revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

Worse, Gränges is labouring under a substantial debt burden, which - if today's forecasts prove accurate - the forecast downgrade could potentially exacerbate. See why we're concerned about Gränges' balance sheet by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

