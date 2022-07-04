Analysts Are Optimistic We'll See A Profit From Resolute Mining Limited (ASX:RSG)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Resolute Mining Limited's (ASX:RSG) future prospects. Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The AU$243m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$319m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Resolute Mining's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Resolute Mining is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 Australian Metals and Mining analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$125k in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 97%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Resolute Mining given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that by and large metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Resolute Mining is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Resolute Mining's case is 74%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

