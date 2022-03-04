Analysts Are Optimistic We'll See A Profit From Ascential plc (LON:ASCL)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Ascential plc's (LON:ASCL) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. On 31 December 2021, the UK£1.5b market-cap company posted a loss of UK£39m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Ascential's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Ascential is bordering on breakeven, according to the 9 British Media analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of UK£22m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 92% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Ascential's upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 20% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

