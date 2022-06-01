Analysts Are Optimistic We'll See A Profit From Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Surface Transforms Plc's (LON:SCE) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. The UK£108m market-cap company announced a latest loss of UK£4.0m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Surface Transforms' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 3 of the British Auto Components analysts is that Surface Transforms is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of UK£663k in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 69% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Surface Transforms' upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 7.5% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

