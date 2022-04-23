Analysts Are Optimistic We'll See A Profit From Energean plc (LON:ENOG)

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Energean plc's (LON:ENOG) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The UK£2.1b market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$96m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Energean will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

See our latest analysis for Energean

Consensus from 8 of the British Oil and Gas analysts is that Energean is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$140m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 45% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

Underlying developments driving Energean's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that by and large an energy business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource and stage at which the company is operating. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Energean is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Energean, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Energean's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of key aspects you should further examine:

  1. Valuation: What is Energean worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Energean is currently mispriced by the market.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Energean’s board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Google files a trademark application for 'Pixel Watch'

    It has long been rumored that the tech giant will launch its first smartwatch this year.

  • Why Stocks Plunged Nearly 1,000 Points Today & What to Know About the Dow’s Big Fall

    Stocks fell sharply Friday afternoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average marking its worst day since October 2020.

  • The Billionaire Father-Son Team Behind Carvana Is Losing Wealth Fast

    (Bloomberg) -- Used-car dealer Carvana Co. said it faced a “uniquely difficult environment” in the first three months of the year after reporting a larger-than-expected quarterly loss.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedUkraine Latest: Biden Boosts Aid, Kyiv Sees $600 Billion RebuildObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal E

  • 2 Warren Buffett Growth Stocks Down 61% and 89% to Buy Right Now

    When Warren Buffett bought a majority stake in Berkshire Hathaway and become the company's CEO in 1965, the company's stock traded at roughly $19 per share. Today, Berkshire Hathaway's Class A stock trades at roughly $519,500 per share. Buffett is best known as a value investor, but there are also growth-oriented holdings in the Berkshire Hathaway stock portfolio, and the company's incredible track record suggests investors may want to take a close look at which ones the Oracle of Omaha has chosen to put money behind.

  • Dow plunges nearly 1,000 points for worst closing loss since 2020 as investors brace for swift interest rate hikes from the Fed

    For the week, the Dow finished down 1.85%, the S&P 500 tumbled 2.7%, and the Nasdaq crashed 3.8%.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Approaching mid-year, we can see a clear shape developing for the markets in 2022, one based on increased volatility. The economy as a whole is facing challenges, in the form of inflation, a Fed policy shift, and continuing ripple effects from Russia’s Ukraine war and lingering COVID outbreaks, and investors are looking for pathways through it all. One clear path is to find the beaten-down stocks with potential for near- to mid-term outperformance. These are equities that have underperformed rec

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Proven Winners You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    These highly profitable and time-tested companies are screaming buys following a peak decline of 22% in the Nasdaq.

  • An ‘irrational exuberance’ indicator shows the stock market is off the charts compared with the top of the internet bubble

    Irrational exuberance is alive and well on Wall Street, according to a valuation model proposed by former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan. The story of how Greenspan came to use the phrase “irrational exuberance” is well-known and widely repeated: He first used it in a December 1996 speech, after listening to Yale University professor Robert Shiller give a lecture on the subject. Shiller reportedly based his comments on the Cyclically-Adjusted Price/Earnings ratio, or CAPE.

  • 2 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy While the Market Is Down

    The Nasdaq Composite index is down about 13.3% year-to-date. You can bet there are several top stocks in that index that are getting unjustifiably punished in this broader market downturn that will go on to deliver great returns over the next five years. It takes a strong business to consistently grow revenue, but an even better one to do that while expanding operating margin.

  • Ruble’s World-Defying Rally May Be in Last Days as Default Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- The Russian ruble’s puzzling rally this month may be about to recede.Most Read from BloombergThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: UN Chief to See Putin; Russia Aims for SouthKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Vows to Help IndiaA wall of petrodollars, emergency capital controls and a mandate that exporters convert almost

  • AT&T Shareholders Who Sell Warner Bros. Stock Face Tax Complexities

    Since the AT&T spinoff of its 71% stake in Warner Bros. Discovery to its shareholders on April 8, many AT&T investors have considered selling their Warner Bros. stock to buy more AT&T to get higher income. Calculating the cost basis of AT&T (ticker: T) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is a little tricky, and the right approach could be somewhat different than what Barron’s originally suggested immediately after the spinoff. The good news for any AT&T holders selling their Warner Bros. stock is that their cost basis is calculated based on when they bought AT&T shares, not the date of the spinoff.

  • 2 Growth Stocks With Monster Upside of at Least 215%, According to Cathie Wood

    Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood has had a difficult year. Better yet, she has maintained her long-term mindset and doubled-down on her belief in innovation, saying that Ark's portfolio is currently in "deep value" territory. Since its inception in October 2014, the Ark Innovation ETF is up over 180%, easily beating the 123% return of the broader S&P 500.

  • Investors one-year losses grow to 87% as the stock sheds US$23m this past week

    The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But...

  • PayPal Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    In just a little under a week from now -- Wednesday, April 27, after close of trading -- fintech giant PayPal (PYPL) is due to report its Q1 2022 earnings. And if you were around to see how the market reacted the last time PayPal reported earnings, that probably has you feeling just the teensiest bit nervous (Hint: The last time PayPal reported earnings, its stock crashed 25% in a day). Ahead of the print, RBC analyst Daniel Perlin keeps his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating intact, but lowers his pr

  • Possible $8M fraud against Florida community associations is a wake-up call | Opinion

    The last edition of the Real Estate Counselor column focused on a developing case from Southwest Florida that appears to be one of the largest incidents of embezzlement ever inflicted against community associations in the state. Lawsuits from 25 of the area’s community associations allege American Property Management Services and its owners effectively locked them out of their own bank accounts.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as stocks tumble (again)

    The latest tumble in stocks is, in many ways, a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. U.S. stock markets are sharply down on Friday. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Why did the stock market fall? Dow finishes nearly 1,000 points lower in worst day since October 2020

    Stocks end sharply lower Friday, a day after hawkish comments by the head of the U.S. central bank, as investors also weigh some disappointing corporate earnings.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Typically, I wouldn't build a position in a company like Upstart. Upstart partners with banks and credit unions and uses artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to determine a consumer's creditworthiness, doing away with the need for the credit score. An economic recession could trigger a decline in the credit market and also put pressure on consumers with high debt levels.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry warns even the best growth stocks can crash — and the Fed might not intervene

    Burry gave the example of Amazon stock, which plunged more than 90% after the dot-com bubble burst, and warned inflation could constrain the Fed.

  • The Fed Finally Pushed the Stock Market Over the Edge

    Jay Powell talked, the market listened, and the S&P 500 fell almost 3% on expectations that a hard economic landing is in store.