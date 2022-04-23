Analysts Are Optimistic We'll See A Profit From Energean plc (LON:ENOG)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Energean plc's (LON:ENOG) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The UK£2.1b market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$96m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Energean will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 8 of the British Oil and Gas analysts is that Energean is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$140m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 45% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Energean's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that by and large an energy business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource and stage at which the company is operating. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Energean is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

