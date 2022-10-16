Analysts Are Optimistic We'll See A Profit From Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Huize Holding Limited's (NASDAQ:HUIZ) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People’s Republic of China. With the latest financial year loss of CN¥108m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of CN¥88m, the US$33m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Huize Holding will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 2 of the American Insurance analysts is that Huize Holding is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of CN¥1.6m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 109% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Huize Holding given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Huize Holding is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Huize Holding's case is 74%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

