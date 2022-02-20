Analysts Are Optimistic We'll See A Profit From LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. LSB Industries, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$99m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$294m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which LSB Industries will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

LSB Industries is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 American Chemicals analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$42m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 113% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for LSB Industries given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. LSB Industries currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

