Analysts Are Optimistic We'll See A Profit From LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. LSB Industries, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$99m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$294m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which LSB Industries will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Check out our latest analysis for LSB Industries

LSB Industries is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 American Chemicals analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$42m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 113% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for LSB Industries given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. LSB Industries currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of LSB Industries which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at LSB Industries, take a look at LSB Industries' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of important aspects you should look at:

  1. Valuation: What is LSB Industries worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether LSB Industries is currently mispriced by the market.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on LSB Industries’s board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

