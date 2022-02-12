Analysts Are Optimistic We'll See A Profit From Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IEA) future prospects. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. With the latest financial year loss of US$1.9m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$119m, the US$487m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

View our latest analysis for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$56m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 46% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

Story continues

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of key factors you should look at:

Valuation: What is Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.