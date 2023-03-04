Analysts Are Optimistic We'll See A Profit From Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The US$17m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$6.2m on 31 December 2022 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Barfresh Food Group's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

View our latest analysis for Barfresh Food Group

According to some industry analysts covering Barfresh Food Group, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$397k in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 103% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Barfresh Food Group's upcoming projects, though, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Barfresh Food Group has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Barfresh Food Group, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Barfresh Food Group's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of relevant factors you should look at:

Story continues

Historical Track Record: What has Barfresh Food Group's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Barfresh Food Group's board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here