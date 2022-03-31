Analysts Are Optimistic We'll See A Profit From Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The US$518m market-cap company announced a latest loss of €93m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Immatics' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 5 of the American Biotechs analysts is that Immatics is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of €37m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 16% year-on-year, on average, which seems realistic. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Immatics' upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that by and large biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, a double-digit growth rate is not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Immatics currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning biotech, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

