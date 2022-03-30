Analysts Are Optimistic We'll See A Profit From Canada Computational Unlimited Corp. (CVE:SATO)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Canada Computational Unlimited Corp.'s (CVE:SATO) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Canada Computational Unlimited Corp. operates bitcoin mining center with a contract of 20 MW of energy in Quebec, Canada. The CA$43m market-cap company announced a latest loss of CA$1.7m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Canada Computational Unlimited's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Canada Computational Unlimited is bordering on breakeven, according to some Canadian Software analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of CA$1.8m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 115% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Canada Computational Unlimited given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 1.1% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

