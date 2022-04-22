What Do Analysts Make of Plug Power’s Walmart Deal?

TipRanks
·2 min read

Investors liked the latest news coming out of Plug Power (PLUG) HQ on Tuesday. Specifically, the hydrogen specialist said that Walmart (WMT) has agreed on an option to buy up to 20 tpd (tons per day) of liquid green hydrogen.

The retail giant will use the hydrogen to power up to 9,500 material handling lift trucks spread across its U.S. distribution and fulfillment centers. The agreement is a continuation of an already existing relationship between the companies; the two have collaborated on the use of hydrogen-powered materials handling equipment for more than a decade and the agreement will go some way toward assisting Walmart meet its target of zero emissions by 2040.

Evercore’s James West calls the pact a “validation” of Plug’s green H2 production strategy.

“Plug Power continues to execute on its vision of a nation-wide and potentially global network of green H2 production facilities,” the analyst noted. “We expect additional, substantial, offtake agreements to be announced in the coming months which will further de-risk the company’s hydrogen production strategy.”

As a result, West maintains an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on PLUG shares, along with a $46 price target. At current valuation, he sees a 101% one-year upside for the shares. (To watch West’s track record, click here)

With a goal of reaching 70 tons per day of green hydrogen production by the end of the year, BMO analyst Ameet Thakkar views the announcement as an “important, positive first step,” which should be followed by further off-take agreements of the company’s green hydrogen production.

The analyst thinks the deal might be an “early trial run” and sees the potential for Walmart to expand its green hydrogen supply with PLUG in the future.

However, before getting properly bullish, Thakkar thinks additional investigation of what the deal entails is required.

“Walmart's agreement is positive,” said the analyst, “but we are curious about what sort of pricing mechanics (index vs fixed) and other contractual terms that will allow investors to get more confidence around potential for PLUG to achieve its target 30% gross margins in fuel supply agreements such as this.”

As such, Thakkar sticks with a Market Perform (i.e. Hold) rating, backed by a $33 price target. Nevertheless, should that figure be met, investors are looking at one-year returns of 44%. (To watch Thakkar’s track record, click here)

What does the rest of the Street make of PLUG’s prospects? 2 other analysts join Thakkar on the sidelines, but 7 others line up next to West, making the consensus view a Moderate Buy. The average price target sits somewhere between the two analysts’ projections; at $39.09, the figure represents 12-month gains of ~71%. (See PLUG stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power Stock Crashed on Thursday

    Hydrogen fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is taking investors on a wild ride this week. On Tuesday, the maker of fuel cells for forklifts announced a deal to supply its marquee customer, Walmart (NYSE: WMT), with up to 20 tons of green hydrogen per day. On Wednesday, however, Plug Power quickly began giving back those gains, ending the session down 5%.

  • Walmart is Testing, Europe Might be Next - the Growth Potential for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

    Investors looking to hold a company during its high-growth period may be interested in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG). In this article, We will review their business along with the latest Walmart deal, and translate it into an estimate for their growth potential.

  • Plug Power’s Walmart Deal Is a Step in the Right Direction, Analyst Says. Why That Makes It a Buy.

    Alternative energy stocks, along with broader ESG funds, have been a hot topic among investors the past few years.

  • A false start and a Russian loan: Macron-Le Pen debate takeaways

    PARIS (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron and his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen locked horns in front of a live television audience on Wednesday for their only debate ahead of Sunday's presidential election. Televised debates have long featured in French elections and have yielded exchanges, one-liners and put-downs remembered by the public for years. Le Pen's poor showing in a 2017 TV debate with Macron was seen as a factor in her poll defeat back then.

  • Microsoft Pays Top Dollar for Bug Bounties

    Microsoft ( ) will pay software researchers a hefty bounty for finding security threats. The software behemoth will pay the bounties for submissions that "have the highest potential impact on customer privacy and security," Microsoft said in a blog post. Giving out rewards is common in the information security industry because the quality assurance team of software manufacturers are not expected to catch everything, Tim Maliyil, CEO of Las Vegas-based cybersecurity services firm AlertBoot, told TheStreet.

  • Tesla Crushes Earnings Estimates. Wall Street Is ‘Speechless.’

    Tesla beat Wall Street's estimates with a stick. Shares are rising as analysts pile praise on the quarter.

  • Gold Slips Back Below The $1950 Level

    Gold failed to gain upside momentum as demand for safe-haven assets declined.

  • Head of Ukraine's Orthodox church asks faithful to forgo night Easter services

    Metropolitan Epifaniy said in a televised address that he had little faith that a pause in shelling by Russian troops, proposed by the Ukrainian association of churches and religious communities for the duration of the Orthodox Christian Easter festivities, would hold. Ukrainian church leaders have been at odds with Russia since Ukraine formed a new Orthodox church in 2018, ending centuries of religious ties with Moscow.

  • Buy These 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks at Discounted Prices, Say Analysts

    We all know how the markets started this year by falling into correction territory. Electric Vehicle (EV) stocks were no exception, although there was no clear trend in the segment. Major EVs have fallen between 5% and 50% year-to-date, compared to the S&P 500’s 6% drop. Inflation is a key to understanding that performance. EVs will require new factory processes in their manufacture, and new sets of raw materials – and those raw materials don’t come cheap. A combination of increasing demand, pro

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Market Rally's Ugly Reversal; Tesla Slashes Sharp Gain

    The market rally reversed sharply lower on Fed chief Jerome Powell comments. Tesla slashed big gains. Here's what to do.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: Covid Lockdowns In Focus

    Chinese regulators hinted they may allow U.S. audits of U.S.-listed China stocks, but Covid lockdowns hit much of the economy.

  • Best Steel Stocks To Buy Now

    High prices and hopes for infrastructure spending have pushed steel stocks to new highs.

  • Enphase Energy Stock Sinks as Analyst Reviews Sector

    Piper Sandler cut its price target on Enphase Energy to $220

  • Hedge Fund Bets Against a SPAC Tied to Trump After Truth Social ‘Disaster’

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge fund Kerrisdale Capital Management is betting against the shell company tied to Donald Trump, wagering that it will fail to get regulatory approval to merge with his media company and take it public. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowBi

  • The Billionaire Father-Son Team Behind Carvana Is Losing Wealth Fast

    (Bloomberg) -- Used-car dealer Carvana Co. said it faced a “uniquely difficult environment” in the first three months of the year after reporting a larger-than-expected quarterly loss.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedUkraine Latest: Biden Boosts Aid, Kyiv Sees $600 Billion RebuildObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal E

  • Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

    When it comes to building wealth, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Although the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, isn't the wealthiest individual on the planet, he's delivered some of the most eye-popping investment returns over the past six decades. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and generated an average annual return of better than 20% on his company's stock.

  • Nvidia Could Be Big Tech’s Next Casualty. Evidence Is Piling Up.

    The red-hot maker of graphics chips is facing headwinds that range from the aftereffects of pandemic-era spending to waning demand from gamers.

  • 2 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy While the Market Is Down

    The Nasdaq Composite index is down about 13.3% year-to-date. You can bet there are several top stocks in that index that are getting unjustifiably punished in this broader market downturn that will go on to deliver great returns over the next five years. It takes a strong business to consistently grow revenue, but an even better one to do that while expanding operating margin.

  • Fed may need to be even more aggressive fighting inflation as U.S. household cash exceeds debt for first time in three decades, warns Deutsche Bank

    With U.S. households looking in good financial shape, the Federal Reserve may need to be even more aggressive raising interest rates to cool the economy and bring down high inflation, according to a research note from Deutsche Bank.

  • 2 Growth Stocks With Monster Upside of at Least 215%, According to Cathie Wood

    Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood has had a difficult year. Better yet, she has maintained her long-term mindset and doubled-down on her belief in innovation, saying that Ark's portfolio is currently in "deep value" territory. Since its inception in October 2014, the Ark Innovation ETF is up over 180%, easily beating the 123% return of the broader S&P 500.