Analysts' Revenue Estimates For AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Are Surging Higher

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with the analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline. Investor sentiment seems to be improving too, with the share price up 5.9% to US$19.89 over the past 7 days. It will be interesting to see if this latest upgrade is enough to kickstart further buying interest in the stock.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from AdaptHealth's three analysts is for revenues of US$931m in 2020, which would reflect a substantial 55% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$811m in 2020. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around AdaptHealth, given the substantial gain in revenue forecasts.

The consensus price target rose 13% to US$24.17, with the analysts clearly more optimistic about AdaptHealth's prospects following this update. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on AdaptHealth, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$25.00 and the most bearish at US$23.50 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or that the analysts have a clear view on its prospects.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 55%, in line with its 51% annual growth over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 6.8% per year. So although AdaptHealth is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts lifted their revenue estimates for this year. The analysts also expect revenues to grow faster than the wider market. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with analysts apparently feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at AdaptHealth.

