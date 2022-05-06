Analysts' Revenue Estimates For Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Are Surging Higher

Shareholders in Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Canadian Utilities will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

Following the latest upgrade, Canadian Utilities' seven analysts currently expect revenues in 2022 to be CA$3.7b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of CA$3.2b in 2022. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a solid increase in revenue forecasts.

There was no particular change to the consensus price target of CA$39.71, with Canadian Utilities' latest outlook seemingly not enough to result in a change of valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Canadian Utilities analyst has a price target of CA$41.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CA$35.75. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggests the analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Canadian Utilities' past performance and to peers in the same industry. One thing that stands out from these estimates is that shrinking revenues are expected to moderate over the period ending 2022 compared to the historical decline of 4.5% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.1% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect Canadian Utilities to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that analysts increased their revenue forecasts for Canadian Utilities this year. They also expect company revenue to perform worse than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Canadian Utilities.

Looking to learn more? At least one of Canadian Utilities' seven analysts has provided estimates out to 2024, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

