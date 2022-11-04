Analysts' Revenue Estimates For Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Are Surging Higher

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline. Investors have been pretty optimistic on Denali Therapeutics too, with the stock up 10% to US$30.63 over the past week. We'll be curious to see if these new estimates convince the market to lift the stock price higher still.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Denali Therapeutics' 15 analysts is for revenues of US$127m in 2022, which would reflect a solid 13% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are supposed to balloon 22% to US$2.57 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$115m and US$2.65 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Denali Therapeutics' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 28% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 42% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 15% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Denali Therapeutics is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for this year, reflecting increased optimism around Denali Therapeutics' prospects. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Denali Therapeutics.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Denali Therapeutics going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

