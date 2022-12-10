Analysts' Revenue Estimates For Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG (ETR:DKG) Are Surging Higher

Shareholders in Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG (ETR:DKG) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

Following the latest upgrade, the two analysts covering Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG provided consensus estimates of €85m revenue in 2023, which would reflect a sizeable 40% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to crater 40% to €1.80 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of €77m and earnings per share (EPS) of €1.80 in 2023. There's clearly been a surge in bullishness around the company's sales pipeline, even if there's no real change in earnings per share forecasts.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 34% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 32% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.5% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion from this consensus update is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with analysts holding earnings per share steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow slower than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG.

Analysts are clearly in love with Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as its declining profit margins. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 3 other flags we've identified .

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

